Student achievement, updates on facilities and construction across the system, a summary of August financials and discussion and action on creating a new bus lane at Bay Springs Middle School were among items on a varied agenda at Monday night’s monthly work session of the Carroll County Schools Board of Education.
The regular monthly board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, 6:30 p.m. at the Carroll County Schools Performing Arts Center.
Dr. Travis Thomas, director of middle and high schools, updated the board on Dual Enrollment and Advanced Placement courses, the International and the Bi-Literacy Skills diploma seals, and the Carroll County Advanced Academy Pathway.
Statistically, Dr. Thomas told the board that 42% of all students who took he exams county system scored a 3 or higher on the AP exams during the past school year. A 5 is he highest attainable score.
“We also had 36 students who were cited as ‘AP Scholars with Distinction’ which requires a score of 3.5 or better,” he noted.
Annabelle Nyberg, a senior at Villa Rica High School, followed Dr. Thomas as she related her interest and experiences in taking seven AP courses in which she scored a 3.86 out of 5. Although she currently plans to major in environment science, Nyberg has yet to make a final decision on where she will attend college.
In other business conducted at Monday night’s board work session, Assistant Superintendent Terry Jones presented a brief update of on-going construction projects on many of the Carroll County Schools’ system’s 23 elementary, middle high school campuses.
Bowdon High
Most of the work on the classroom and media center additions completed and work is beginning on landscaping and completing the new parking lot across from the new gym. The installation of a new HVAC system in the old gym.
Bowdon, Temple and Villa Rica High Schools
Equipment and materials for HVAC projects will be delivered to Bowdon High this week and once the contractors get started at BHS they will move to Villa Rica and Temple. Electrical and duct work should be completed by November. The units are not expected to arrive until January.
Mt. Zion Middle School
The contractor is working off a punch list prior to closing this project out. This is a SPLOST VI project.
Sharp Creek Elementary
Most of the interior renovation has been completed. On the exterior, contractors replaced the roof on the pavilion and re-landscaped the bank by Highway 113 this past week. Asphalt, sealcoat, and striping of the parking lot will be done during the fall break. The project is funded through the state capital outlay and SPLOST V funds.
Sandhill Elementary
Contractors have completed the landscaping and staining the brick to match the existing classroom wing. Still waiting on some door cores and white boards for classrooms in the new addition. This is a SPLOST V funded project.
Villa Rica Elementary
The contractor is working off a punch list to closing out this SPLOST VI project.
Jones also updated the board regarding upcoming projects planned at four schools, including:
Bay Springs Middle
Bids were accepted to construct a bus lane to assist with traffic issues.
Temple Middle
The six-classroom addition should go out to bid within the next week and be brought before the board for approval in October or November.
Ithica Elementary
Fin al drawing for the six-classroom addition are at the state for approval and will go out to bid in late September or early October. The project should come before the Board for approval in November. This is a SPLOST V project.
Central
Elementary
Final drawings for the three-classroom addition plus cafeteria addition will be submitted to the state in late October. The project should come before the Board for approval in November. This project is being funded through the state capital outlay and SPLOSTS V funds.
In other business at Monday night’s BOE work session, the Board approved 21 fundraising requests from eight elementary and middle schools.
Additionally, 28 requests for out-of-state/overnight field trip requests were approved for several elementary, middle and high schools and the two Carroll County Academies that are planned for October through the spring of next year. Eleven of the requests are curriculum and instruction related, and 17 that pertain primarily to competitions and conferences.
Also listed on the agenda were several items related to “Continuous System and School Improvement” that including an itemized “Local School Board Governance Annual Training Report” that is required by the State Board of Education. The report included a summary of conferences, workshops and online courses in which board members participated.
A financial update for August showed that $3.4 million in total revenue and $4.9 million in total expenditures. At the end of the month, the General Fund estimated balance after adjustments was $24.0 million that included $6 million in estimated encumbrances.
