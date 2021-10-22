A bid of $2.4 million to build a six classroom addition at Providence Elementary was approved Thursday during the county school’s board meeting.
Board members also approved a $125,000 budget to renovate the concession stand on the guest side at Central High School’s stadium as well as to add more restroom space.
The district began accepting bids for the Providence Elementary project on Oct. 18. According to county officials, J&R Construction had the highest rated proposal and was the staff's recommended contractor for this project.
The project’s budget is estimated at $2,350,000, which will be funded through the school system's special local option sales tax.
County officials say the project should start in January 2022 with an anticipated completion date of August 2022.
The board approved the bid by a 6-0 vote.
During board member comments, Bryant Turner told the board that he has been receiving a lot of complaints about the restroom space and guest concession stand area at Central’s football stadium.
“The visitor side concession stand needs major renovation and some major updates,” said Turner. “Additionally we have received a lot of complaints about not having enough restroom space.
“As you know, the stadiums are being used way more now than just for football. I thought it might be reasonable to do renovations now while we already have construction going on at the site.”
Board members Kerry Miller and Clayton Kierbow agreed with Turner that some type of renovations should be done to the space.
“My wife would appreciate this,” said Miller. “She did not like the last time we were there.”
“It does need some work,” added Kierbow.
Turner then made a motion that the board approve a budget of $125,000 to make renovations to the guest side concession stand as well as add more restroom space.
The motion was approved with a 5-1 vote.
