Coweta Judicial Circuit Chief Judge John Simpson spoke to the Carroll County Board of Commissioners Thursday afternoon during the work session. The discussion was centered around a proposed new judicial circuit called the West Georgia Circuit.
The preferred split would make the West Georgia Circuit consist of Carroll, Heard, and Troup County and keep Coweta and Meriwether in the Coweta Circuit. The alternative split that was talked about put Carroll and Heard County in the West Georgia Circuit and had Coweta, Meriwether, and Troup County in the Coweta Circuit.
According to Simpson, “There is a preference from the Carroll County Superior Court Judges for a Carroll, Heard, Troup split. The Carroll Judges want to work with everyone and we are dropping our traditional statement of no split that we are willing to work toward a split but we want it to be efficient and the best possible split.”
According to the presentation from Simpson, there are four factors to consider as the initial qualifications of splitting a judicial circuit. These four factors are caseload and workload, population, judges, and administrative.
Under the caseload and workload segment of the presentation there are three things to look at when suggesting a judicial circuit splits.
“Caseload is more evenly distributed across all circuits impacted by the alteration," he said. "Workload in altered circuits does not vary significantly from the statewide average workload. Caseload trend analysis of altered circuits does not project an imbalance in growth rates that would necessitate a reallocation of resources or alteration of circuit boundaries again in the near future.”
If the preferred split were to be looked at from 2019-2021, it would show the West Georgia Circuit and Coweta Circuit were both below the statewide 3-year average of 6,783. The preferred split had the West Georgia Circuit at 6,262 cases filed and the proposed Coweta Circuit at 4,347.
If the alternative split was taken, West Georgia Circuit would have had fewer cases than the Coweta Circuit from 2019-2021. In 2019, the alternative split would have been the standard, and would have put the Coweta Circuit at 7,143 cases which is above the statewide average. As for the alternative split’s 2021 numbers, West Georgia Circuit would have had 4,240 cases and Coweta Circuit would have had 6,369.
As for population, there are four issues that are considered.
“Per judge population is more evenly distributed among circuits impacted by altered boundaries," Simpson explained. "Per Judge population does not vary significantly from the statewide average in altered circuits. Population trend analysis of altered circuits does not show an imbalance in growth rates that would necessitate a reallocation of resources or alteration of circuit boundaries again within ten years. The population of altered circuits is more evenly distributed than the original circuits."
When looking at population growth projections that were presented, Coweta County is growing at the highest rate and is expected to be just under 220,000 people by 2050. Carroll County is expected to be just around 150,000 by 2050. As for Troup County it is projected to be around 75,000 people still, and Meriwether and Heard are both expected to be around 20,000 people by 2050. When looking at the preferred split, population growth will initially be higher for the West Georgia Circuit at 209,841 to the Coweta Circuit’s 181,232. However, these numbers will get increasingly closer by 2040 and should be almost equal by 2050 with the preferred West Georgia Circuit population estimated to be 237,068 and the Coweta Circuit being a few hundred higher at 237,370.
If the alternative was chosen, the West Georgia Circuit would be at a much lower number estimated to be 138,398 in 2024 and 164,482 by 2050. The Coweta circuit would start 2024 with a projected population of 252,675 and would reach 309,957 by 2050. The alternative split would leave the Coweta circuit with nearly double the population of the West Georgia Circuit. It would also put the Coweta Circuit above the statewide average per Circuit.
The third factor is judges. According to the presentation from Simpson the two things to look at are, “the number of additional judges needed to serve altered circuits is not significantly greater than the original number. Judges’ travel time and/or distance between courthouses decreases in altered circuits. If the preferred split were to occur, by that time, the West Georgia Circuit would have five judges and the Coweta Circuit would have three."
When looking at population per judge for the preferred split, in 2024, the West Georgia Circuit would have 41,968 people per judge and by 2050 reach 47,414 people per judge. The Coweta Circuit would have a much higher population per judge due to the circuit only having three judges. In 2024, the Coweta Circuit would have 60,411 people per judge and by 2050 there would be 79,124 people per judge. The state average is currently 45,693.
If the alternative split was selected the West Georgia Circuit would have four judges and the Coweta Circuit would also have four. However, the population difference would still have an effect. Based on the projections, the West Georgia Circuit would begin at 34,600 and get to 41,121 by 2050 and the Coweta Circuit would start in 2024 with 61,169 and reach 77,489.
As for the administrative side of things, the things that need to be taken into account are, any one time or recurring costs such as salaries and comp for staff, cost for any startup expenses, rent for potentially new office space, vehicle purchases, any conference or further education costs. The operational and case assignment policies in the altered circuits must not be impacted by the change. Lastly, “The Circuit Court Administrator and/or District Court Administrator is required to submit the detailed Comprehensive Annual Financial Report to the AOC to be included within the analysis.”
The resolution given to the Carroll County BOC states, “There exists a conversation about splitting the Coweta Judicial Circuit into two new judicial circuits. The Carroll County Commission hereby creates a committee to study this issue and to make such reports as are necessary and proper to the Carroll County Board of Commissioners.” The resolution would form a committee consisting of Judge John Simpson, Judge Dennis Blackmon, Judge Dusty Hightower, Judge Erica Tisinger, Sheriff Terry Langley, Police Chief Joel Richards, Commissioner Clint Chance, and Commissioner Danny Bailey. The resolution creating the committee was placed on the consent agenda for Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting.
