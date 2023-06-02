Coweta Judicial Circuit Chief Judge John Simpson spoke to the Carroll County Board of Commissioners Thursday afternoon during the work session. The discussion was centered around a proposed new judicial circuit called the West Georgia Circuit.

The preferred split would make the West Georgia Circuit consist of Carroll, Heard, and Troup County and keep Coweta and Meriwether in the Coweta Circuit. The alternative split that was talked about put Carroll and Heard County in the West Georgia Circuit and had Coweta, Meriwether, and Troup County in the Coweta Circuit.

Trending Videos