The Carroll County Board of Commissioners hosted their monthly meeting Tuesday evening to discuss a permit request and vote on the consent agenda.
Chairman Michelle Morgan called this meeting to order with all council members present.
James LeBlanc submitted a request for a conditional use permit to build a second dwelling on his property located at 688 Cross Plains Hulett Road in Carrollton.
LeBlanc said the purpose of his request is to build a second home that is “essentially in his front yard” for his youngest son and his soon-to-be wife and potentially his parents as they are increasing in age.
LeBlanc spoke in favor of his own request with no opposition present. The commissioners voted to approve this request unanimously with a 7-0 vote.
During the work session, the items on the consent agenda were discussed which did not cause for any further discussion at the meeting.
All items on the consent agenda were voted on as one item and approved unanimously with a 7-0 vote.
The fire rescue team will purchase emergency lighting, sirens and required reflective lettering for three Ford 150 response vehicles for the fire rescue department that would cost a total of $28,788.
There will be a purchase of six portable fire rescue portable radios and attachments from Motorola with a five year warranty in an amount of $29,850.15, so the equipment can be donated to the Fairfield Fire Department to be used in accordance with the mutual aid agreement.
There is a condition that the equipment will revert back to the county if the equipment ever ceases to be utilized for the intended purposes.
There was a proposed budget amendment for the general fund, E-911 and solid waste fund.
There will be a purchase of a Caterpillar CAT model 926 waste hauler from Yancey for the Solid Waste Department for the amount of $225,347.
There will be an establishment of a “streetlight special tax district” for the payment and maintenance of streetlights in the Indian Lake Phase III.
The 10 positions funded by the Judicial branch ARPA grant were approved as a part of the consent agenda.
Morgan gave a special presentation of two proclamations declaring April Carroll County’s safe digging month and also child abuse prevention month.
The board went into executive session to negotiate a possible acquisition for Carroll County parks allocate $350,000 as matching funds for a grant application. The commissioners voted to approve unanimously with a 7-0 vote.
