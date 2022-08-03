The Carroll County Board of Commissioners held their regular scheduled meeting on Tuesday evening to discuss and vote on multiple rezoning requests and vote on the consent agenda which included the Carroll County local sales option tax (LOST) intergovernmental agreement.
Chairman Michelle Morgan called the meeting to order with all commissioners present except District 4 Commissioner Steve Fuller due to personal loss in his family.
Since the city of Carrollton approved the Carroll County LOST distribution at their Monday evening council meeting, the commissioners were able to approve the LOST intergovernmental agreement at their meeting Tuesday as a part of the consent agenda to bring LOST negotiations to a close for Carroll County.
Carrollton was the only municipality required to sign due to the city being the most populated municipality in the county. Morgan still encouraged all municipalities to come to agreeable terms.
The Carroll County LOST is set to be distributed with 59% to Carroll County, 2.09% to Bowdon, .06% to Bremen, 23.44% to Carrollton, 1.72% to Mount Zion, .23% to Roopville, 4.40% to Temple, 8.51% to Villa Rica and .55% to Whitesburg.
Others items unanimously approved on the consent agenda were the authorization for Rushton and Company, LLC to perform the county’s financial audit for fiscal year end June 30, 2022, authorization to apply for the safe streets for all grant with assistance from AECOM Technical Service, acceptance of Georgia and West proposal to provide civil engineering and surveying services for a new solid waste transfer station and the IGA for the ARPA water project.
Applicant Lindy Herrell requested to rezone approximately four acres located at 180 Martin Road in Villa Rica, from agricultural to residential. The Herrells have a house and a shop on the property and are now renting the house out.
The purpose of the rezoning is so they can sell 2.23 acres with the house and keep the remainder of the property with the shop agricultural because it is a part of the original farm in their family. There was no one in opposition of this request.
Applicants Austin and Candace McCaghren requested a conditional use permit to build a secondary dwelling on four acres at 1065 Lovvorn Mill Road in Bowdon. According to Austin, they do not want to split the property because it has been a family farm for many years. There was no one in opposition of this request.
Applicant Alan Pope requested a conditional use permit for 5.31 acres at 713 Lepard Road in Roopville to build a secondary dwelling on the property. Pope wants to construct a shop with living space for his parents. There was no opposition to this request.
Applicant Michael Russell Brannon requested to rezone .34 acres from agricultural to commercial at 659 Beulah Church Road in Carrollton. Brannon has been in business since 1984 and his business license has lapsed. Prior, Brannon had been grandfathered, but lost that when he didn’t renew his business license.
Pat Rhudy spoke in opposition of this request and stated that Brannon’s trucks block the ability to see through the intersection. She said she is usually coming off the street going east and cannot see to pull out into the road.
Brannon spoke in rebuttal and stated that more than one of his trucks cannot be moved because they were dropped off by a wrecker. He did say he would do his best to keep the right of way clear.
The request was approved with District 5 Commissioner Ernie Reynolds' recommendation that the county ensures the right of way is not blocked.
Applicant Mark Sprewell requested to rezone approximately 7.31 acres located at 2548 South Highway 27 from agricultural to commercial to use the property for retail business.
All rezoning and permit requests were unanimously approved by the council.
The next Board of Commissioners meeting is Sept. 6 at 6 p.m.
