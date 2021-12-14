The Carroll County Board of Education voted Monday night to accept bids for natural gas as well as the Sand Hill Elementary School project bid.
Board members approved bids recommended by the district.
During the vote, the board approved Gas South as the school’s gas provider for the 2021 calendar year.
Of all the bids, Gas South had the lowest price per therm at .688, compared to FireSide Natural Gas at .877, Walton Gas at .7121, Mansfield Power and Gas at .7339, and Georgia Natural Gas at .756.
On Dec. 9, the district accepted bids for a general contractor for work at Sand Hill Elementary School. According to school officials, J&R Construction had the highest rated proposal, and is the recommended contractor for the project.
The project includes a dining room addition, connector halls, two classroom base bid, alternates include two additional classrooms and replacement of iNtreo CCI control system, and alternates possibly using general fund dollars include new intercom and camera systems.
The estimated budget for this project was $2,800,000, with an anticipated completion of August 2022.
Also during the meeting, Terry Jones, superintendent of administrative and support services, gave the board an update over construction being done to several county schools.
Jones said the roofing, gutters, and soffit work has been completed at Villa Rica elementary. Ceiling grids and lighting is being completed on the second level of the classroom wing.
At Providence elementary, construction fencing and entrance has been completed along with installation of silt fencing, he said.
Demo of the existing basketball court has also been completed and contractors will begin digging footings within the next week or two.
The titles building systems at Sharp Creek elementary was approved as the contractor of the Sharp Creek elementary renovation project.
Jones said contractors are currently working to get permits and issuing contracts for subs.
The final layer of track surface should go down in the coming weeks as weather permits at Temple Middle. The light poles are on site and should be set within the next two weeks, Jones said.
At Temple High, the sod will go down on the band practice field as soon as the City of Temple sets a meter for the irrigation system.
Jones said once the practice field is completed, contractors will begin grading for the new parking area in front of the field.
Lastly, the lighting contractor has begun the upgrade to LED lighting the high school and middle school gymnasiums, Jones said.
And there will be an upgrade on lighting done in cafeterias of a few of the schools that have the vaulted ceilings.
