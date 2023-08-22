The Carroll County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday afternoon to vote on a resolution that would roll back the County County millage rate. The rollback was approved unanimously by the Board of Commissioners.
According to the resolution, the tax rate of Carroll County will remain the same which means that unincorporated Carroll County will roll back from 7.58 mills to 6.6710 mills or $6 per one thousand dollars of taxable property.
The incorporated areas of Bowdon, Mount Zion, Roopville, Temple, Villa Rica and Whitesburg of Carroll County will also be fixed at 6.6710 mills or $6.6710 per one thousand dollars of taxable property.
The incorporated area of Carrollton will be fixed at 5.5650 or $5.5650 per one thousand dollars of taxable property and the incorporated area of Bremen of Carroll County will be fixed at 5.3010 mills or $5.3010 per one thousand dollars of taxable property.
Chairman Michelle Morgan told the Times-Georgian in late July, “We did the budget and when we saw the assessments coming in higher, it’s only fair to roll it back because I only asked for this much from the Board of Commissioners therefore it’s fair and right to roll it back.”
When introducing the resolution, Morgan said, “This roll back gives 4 million dollars back to Carroll County citizens. If you have a homestead exemption you will probably be paying less this year than you did last year on the Carroll County government portion of your bill that will be coming.”
The homestead exemption that Morgan mentioned is granted under the criteria that, “a person must actually occupy the home, and the home is considered their legal residence for all purposes.” or “persons that are away from their home because of health reasons will not be denied homestead exemption. A family member or friend can notify the tax receiver or tax commissioner and the homestead exemption will be granted,” according to Georgia Law O.C.G.A. section 48-5-45.
The only change to the resolution draft that was proposed to the Board of Commissioners was the Carroll County School Board Millage rate being adjusted which was rolled back Monday to 17.00 mills which was addressed by Commissioner Clint Chance.
“I want to reiterate that the Board of Commissioners is only responsible for your Carroll County Board of Commissioners portion of your bill. We are not responsible for your total tally,” he said. “While it is a part of statute that we approve the school board’s millage, it is really only for authorizing the tax commissioner to essentially collect the taxes. This board has no authority over other taxing jurisdictions.”
“I am glad that we have a resolution that provides for a full roll back,” Commissioner Ernie Reynolds said. “I and several others have been for that for a long time. It’s due to thank our directors who operate their departments frugally and continue to do so. I was just impressed with the public works and what they’ve done to relocate and then to build our temporary facility out there and saved us a lot of money.”
A motion to approve was made by Commissioner Tommy Lee and was seconded by Reynolds. The motion to approve the resolution carried unanimously.
