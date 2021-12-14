The inaugural Susan A. Mabry Citizen’s Academy will be launching in January 2022.
Susan Mabry served as Carroll County’s long-standing executive director and county clerk to the Carroll County Board of Commissioners, and was a tireless advocate for the citizens of this county.
Prior to Mabry’s passing in September of this year, she was working diligently to provide another level of education and understanding of county government to citizens, as she was hoping to launch a Citizen’s Academy.
In honor of Mabry, this academy offers local citizens a better understanding of county government as volunteers, and a knowledge of ways to strengthen relationships between citizens and their local government officials.
The academy will be held on five consecutive Thursday evenings from Feb. 3 through March 3, 2022. The time will be from 6 p.m. to 8;30 p.m. in the Historic Courthouse, located at 323 Newnan Street.
It will feature topics that include Carroll County history, community development, community services, public safety, and the court system, followed by dinner.
Applications are now being accepted for the inaugural Citizen’s Academy from Carroll County residents or business owners, 18 years of age or older.
Additionally, Donna Lackey, current executive director/ county clerk, can be reached at 770-830-5800 for those who are interested.
