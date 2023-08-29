Carroll County has announced their early voting schedule for the Nov. 7, 2023 General Election. The two early voting sites will be the Election Office located at 997 Newnan Road in Carrollton and the Powell Park Art Center at 524 Leslie Drive in Villa Rica, Ga.

All Carroll County registered voters can vote at either Early Voting Site. The deadline to register to vote in Carroll County is Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.