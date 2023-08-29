Carroll County has announced their early voting schedule for the Nov. 7, 2023 General Election. The two early voting sites will be the Election Office located at 997 Newnan Road in Carrollton and the Powell Park Art Center at 524 Leslie Drive in Villa Rica, Ga.
All Carroll County registered voters can vote at either Early Voting Site. The deadline to register to vote in Carroll County is Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.
The Carroll County election office will be operating for early voting Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. beginning Monday Oct. 16, until Friday Nov. 3, 2023. During that time, Oct. 21, 2023 and Oct. 28, 2023 will be two Saturday options open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for registered voters to complete early voting.
The Powell Park Art Center in Villa Rica will be operating from Oct. 30, 2023 until Nov. 3, 2023. Both early voting sites’ last day to complete early voting will be Nov. 3, 2023.
For residents that need an Absentee Ballot, the first day to apply was Aug. 21, 2023 and the application deadline is Oct. 27, 2023. Absentee by mail can be applied for on the Carroll County website or by calling 770-830-5823.
If a voter decides to vote on Election Day, Nov. 7, they will be required to vote at their assigned precinct. Assigned precincts along with registration status can be checked on mvp.sos.ga.gov. For any residents needing to register, registration to vote can be completed online at registertovote.sos.ga.gov.
