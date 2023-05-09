Dog lovers in Carroll County stepped up and set a Mayfest record over the weekend.
One of the more popular attractions that bring patrons to the arts and crafts event in Downtown Carrollton, which is held traditionally at the beginning of May on an annual basis is Carroll County Animal Shelter's adoption event. The expectations that they would have a few adoptions. They did not expect that a shelter record would be broken.
"There were 17 dogs adopted which is the most we have ever had at Mayfest," said CCAS administrative assistant Shelby Durem.
Durem stated that last year at Mayfest, CCAS only had eight dogs adopted and 2021 Mayfest had 13 adoptions. All of the dogs were mixed breeds from Lab mixes to Shepard mixes.
"I don't think we expected it to be quite as good as it was," said Durem "We had a really great group of dogs."
While the longest resident dog, Odysseus, was there and available for adoption, he was unfortunately not taken home by a family. Odysseus has been with CCAS since August but officially became adoptable in March. He is a one and a half year old Catahoula mix. CACS has adoption events coming this Saturday, May 13. The first event is a 5K at Hobbs Farm hosted by Midway West Church from 10 a.m. to noon. The second adoption event is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will be held at Printer's Ale.
Duren says CCAS is always looking for volunteers to help with the adoption events. For more information on how to sign up as a volunteer, head to carrollcountyga.com.
