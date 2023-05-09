CCAS Adoption event

Two young girls looking at puppies brought to Mayfest by the Carrolton County Animal Shelter on May 6. 

Dog lovers in Carroll County stepped up and set a Mayfest record over the weekend.

One of the more popular attractions that bring patrons to the arts and crafts event in Downtown Carrollton, which is held traditionally at the beginning of May on an annual basis is Carroll County Animal Shelter's adoption event. The expectations that they would have a few adoptions. They did not expect that a shelter record would be broken. 

