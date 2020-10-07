The Carroll County Ag Center has received a facelift for the first time in 33 years, with upgrades ranging from new paint inside to new ceiling insulation and an outdoor grilling pavilion.
To celebrate the center held a ribbon cutting ceremony, at which the state’s agriculture commissioner gave an assessment of Georgia’s farming industry, calling it a “mixed bag” due to the coronavirus pandemic.
County and state officials gathered on Wednesday afternoon outside the center to celebrate a re-dedication of the facility, which was first opened in April 1987.
The event was attended by the Carroll County Board of Commissioners, Carroll County Ag Center Director Paula Burke, House District 69 Rep. Randy Nix and former Carroll County Commission Chairman Marty Smith.
Also in attendance was Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture Gary Black.
“Carroll County knows who Carroll County is,” Black said. “That has always been my impression. You always have a good plan, and your community is known for your deep dedication for agriculture. If you don’t have as many beef cattle today, you’re still at the top and always were at the top.”
In an interview with the Times-Georgian, Black said the fall harvest is still “wide open” now and there are some weather challenges for farmers this season. For farmers in Carroll and Douglas counties, he said the beef cattle market is “still suppressed,” a condition that is trade-related due to Japan and China.
“We want to translate some of these things from headlines to the checking account,” he said. “We’re trying to expand these markets, and we have a lot of good news, but beef cattle processors are not where most producers want to be. Most everyone I know says we’re not going to have a feed shortage and our pastures have been in as good as shape as they have ever been.”
While aspects of the fall harvest will be influenced by the coronavirus pandemic, the crop has been good overall statewide.
He added that none of the poultry producers within the state needed to shut down amid the pandemic and were able to work within the critical infrastructure protocols.
But cotton and peanut production yields are down about 25-30% this year, he said. Other crops, such as pecans, have not been as impacted by COVID-19.
“People are scared to death, and I spoke to some folks this morning who feel as if they are 500 pounds. off on cotton,” he said. “Peanut quality has really been hurt. We’re thankful, I’m really thankful, and we’ll be praying for those in Louisiana this weekend. It looks like we’ve dodged this hurricane.”
“We feel like it’s still a mixed bag, and we’re hopeful we can get some of these trade deals so the markets can continue to move and give us some brace,” he said. “Right now, we’ve got some other concerns that have everybody pretty challenged.”
Meanwhile, the guests and visitors looked over the changes made to the Ag Center.
Burke, who has been with the Center for eight years, recalled having to see the leaks in the center’s roof after every rainstorm during her first years as the center’s leader. While the county maintenance crews would try to do their best to fix the leaks, she said some more updating needed to be done.
She thanked the BOC commissioners and Smith for allocating SPLOST dollars toward revamping the facility. The center was one of the busiest venues in Carroll County before the pandemic.
“Almost every night, there was some sort of program or meeting going on,” Burke said. “An event was going on every weekend. There’s always a wonderful amount of community, agricultural and educational events going on here as well.”
The outside wall of the center facing Newnan Road is adorned with paintings by Atlanta artist Hannah Griffin, which are hung in frames by Carrollton resident Johnny Jackson. New wooden swings in memory of Michelle Lewis, a Master Gardener who died in 2018, also now hang outside the center.
Inside the building, the floors were refinished, the walls were painted, and the kitchen got a new stove, dishwasher and convection oven, Burke said. New lights were installed outside in the parking lot.
“For this building to be so important to Carroll County, Georgia, and to represent what Carroll County is, this building needed a little love and tender and care,” Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan said.
