The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Aggressive Crime Enforcement Unit assisted the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office in apprehending a murder suspect.
Ronatavious Holt was inside a Villa Rica Restaurant Wednesday afternoon. Holt was wanted by the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office in connection to a murder at a barber shop and was known to be working in Villa Rica. The ACE Unit set up surveillance and used it to track the suspect and place him under arrest without incident.
CCSO arrests pair on drug charges
The Carroll County Sheriff’s office has put out a press release regarding the arrest of Nathaniel Kieth and Coby Hesler. Keith was charged with possession with intent to deliver meth, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of a Schedule IV, Keith was also served an outstanding warrant of FTA through Carrollton Police Department. Coby was charged with Possession with intent of meth, possession with intent of heroin, possession of schedule IV substance, Coby was also charged with possession of meth, possession of heroin, and crossing the guard lines with illegal substances.
At around 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday night, Carroll County Sergeant Michael Hutcherson and Deputy Tre Mcdonald were on evening shift patrol when they took notice of suspicious activity in the 2000 block of Shady Grove Road at the “Hot Spot” Store, according to a CCSO release.
A traffic stop was conducted on a gray sedan in the parking lot of the store. The occupants of the sedan, identified as Nathaniel Keith and Coby Hesler. The officers stated that they noticed Hesler "digging around inside the vehicle and showing behavior that appeared he was attempting to hide something."
Hesler was asked by the officers to step out of the vehicle on multiple occasions and refused to comply until Hutcherson displayed his taser causing Hesler to comply and exit the vehicle. As Hesler exited the vehicle, Hutcherson said he observed a plastic bag fall from Hesler’s lap into the floorboard that contained suspected methamphetamine.
During a search of the vehicle, multiple baggies, drug paraphernalia, and suspected heroin, along with a pill identified as clonazepam was discovered and placed into evidence. Keith and Hesler were placed under arrest and Keith also had an active warrant through Carrollton Police Department. After entering the jail, Keith and Hesler were asked multiple times if they were concealing any other drugs on their person. During his search, Hesler was found to be concealing an additional bag of methamphetamine and heroin and was charged for both.
