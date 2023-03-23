The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Aggressive Crime Enforcement Unit assisted the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office in apprehending a murder suspect.

Ronatavious Holt was inside a Villa Rica Restaurant Wednesday afternoon. Holt was wanted by the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office in connection to a murder at a barber shop and was known to be working in Villa Rica. The ACE Unit set up surveillance and used it to track the suspect and place him under arrest without incident.

