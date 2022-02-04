The inaugural Susan A. Mabry Citizens Academy launched Thursday evening to kick off the five-week course designed to inform Carroll County residents more about the functions of the county.
The evening was facilitated by Board of Commissioners Chairman Michelle Morgan who opened the night with introductions. Each participant was provided with a catered Chick-Fil-A meal along with a Carroll County tumbler and informational folder with handouts related to the night’s topics.
Four of six commissioners were present to introduce themselves to the audience and discuss updates regarding their district.
“One thing I would like to say as a district commissioner is that there’s a lot of misconceptions about, you know, I represent my district, my constituents, those 20,000 people vote me in, to come represent you,” District 1 Commissioner Clint Chance said. “But, I can tell you that 90 percent of what we do affects all of Carroll County whether it’s millage rate, whether it's the 600 plus employees that were voting on health insurance. So little of what we do only impacts our district, so much of what we do impacts our district and all of Carroll County and all the employees of Carroll County.
After transitioning into the courtroom, Carroll County native Jim Swinson, spoke with the audience about the history of Carroll County. He discussed events dating back to the early 1800s which lead to the establishment of the county. He shared facts about different family roots being in Carroll County and land history as well.
District 6 Commissioner George Chambers gave a presentation about parliamentary procedure using Robert’s Rules. He covered the different types of motions, rules to voting in meetings, and other formalities that apply to group meetings with the Board of Commissioners being used as a reference example.
Finance Director Alecia Searcy gave a presentation about the budget and funding of the county. She explained how an audit works and the work what she has to do to keep the information organized so all money is accounted for.
The next session of the citizens academy will take place next Thursday, Feb. 11 with community services being the topic of discussion.
