The J.W. Fanning Institute for Leadership Development, a unit of UGA Public Service and Outreach, is set to partner with the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce for the development and implementation of an emerging leaders program.
The leadership program, scheduled to launch in 2021, will focus on three core pillars: Relationship Building, Personal/Professional Development, and Civic Engagement.
A variety of programs and networking events will foster ambition and build community while simultaneously paving the way for future success. Through professional development opportunities, community service projects, and community interaction, members will strengthen their ties to Carroll County. The goal of the program is to provide programming for young professionals to foster growth and leadership skills.
“We are honored to work, once again, with the Fanning Institute. Our successful Junior Chamber program is an example of the result of collaborating with the Fanning Institute to build a strong, sustainable leadership program,” said Daniel Jackson, President and CEO of the Carroll County Chamber and Carroll Tomorrow. “Through the Innovations in Community Leadership Initiative, our team will have the opportunity to develop a diverse leadership program that encourages the growth and development of young professionals.”
Working closely with the Chamber will be Julie Meehan, Fanning Institute public service faculty member. Currently, Julie leads the planning team for the Executive Leadership Program for Nonprofit Organizations (ELPNO). In addition, she has co-planned and implemented UGA’s Vivian H. Fisher Public Service and Outreach Leadership Academy, has led strategic planning processes for multiple nonprofits in the Athens area and elsewhere and helps deliver the institute’s adult community leadership curriculum.
“Sustainable leadership development has positive effects on a community’s economic and overall vitality,” said Meehan, “We are excited to help the Carroll County Chamber develop a leadership program to support young professionals and emerging leaders, positioning the community for a brighter future.”
