The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce hosted their Membership Breakfast Mayors Panel on Tuesday morning with Mayor Betty Cason of Carrollton, Mayor Michael Johnson of Temple, and Mayor Gil McDougal of Villa Rica speaking to the current state of their city.
Cason spoke first and opened by addressing that the city is financially sound at the moment. She spoke on the financial situation saying, “we provide lots of services to our citizens that are at a minimal rate or at no rate at all.” Cason credited the success to the citizens and the city’s departments.
“Last year our tourism was up 22% from 2021 and that’s great,” Cason said. “That is people coming whether it is a sporting event, the cultural arts center, coming to walk through our downtown, or coming to visit our restaurants.” Cason also talked about the Greenbelt’s importance of tourism to the city recalling an encounter she had with a fellow mayor.
“I was sitting by the mayor from Decatur last year in a meeting and she saw my name tag and said, ‘oh you’re from Carrollton. My husband and I come out to ride on your Greenbelt.’ ”
In the business side of things for Carrollton, Cason said, “We had 1,438 renewed business licenses this year, and we have 84 new business in 2023 so far. That’s showing that maybe the economy is picking up a little bit and people are willing to take that chance to start a new business. We issued 261 new permits for building and that’s just within the city. And then we had 58 commercial and that includes our industry.”
In the Public Safety portion of her speech Cason mentioned ongoing work from law enforcement and the city.
“We had a grant from the Law Enforcement Training Grant. It was $100,000,” she said. “And what they did with that $100,000 was they bought four portable barriers and they put one in each one of our schools.”
Cason talked a grant that purchased barriers to protect schools in case of an active shooter incident.
“With these barriers now our policemen can go in,” she said. “They don’t have to hesitate. They also put four kits that break down locks of barricaded doors.”
Cason then spoke about the Mobile Crisis Unit.
“Mental health is my great passion and I just have to say we just got another $1.6 million grant to work for the next four years,” she said while expressing appreciation to her fellow mayors and neighboring cities for their donations towards the Mobile Crisis Unit. Cason also shared that the University of West Georgia Police Department has received a grant for their law enforcement division to fund another counselor.
“We had 617 calls last year that were answered by a mobile crisis unit and we had 887 service encounters and this includes not just people being transported to a facility but sometimes they go in and they can just deescalate a situation,” she said. “These people are not going to jail. They are going to get help. We’ve had two arrests since we started this program. One was an outstanding warrant from another agency so they had to take him in and the second one was at the beginning of last year.”
Johnson spoke second and focused on six key points which were the Water Meter Replacement Project, Intersection Improvements, Grade Level Crossings, Truck Traffic Downtown, Major Water Projects and lastly Major Sewer Projects.
“Most of our 2,200-plus water meters for residences, businesses, and industries have been replaced,” he said. “The project is expected to be completed by mid-summer. Needless to say, this marks a new day in the operation of the City of Temple’s water system.” Johnson noted that one of the key benefits is the additional man hours that will become available because public works will no longer need to spend as much time with meter readings each month.”
Johnson then continued by discussing the intersection improvements and grade-level crossings. The key project mentioned involving intersection improvements was the Center Point Road intersection with Billings Road along with Venable Road. As for the grade-level crossings, Temple has plans that Johnson laid out.
“This new grade-level crossing could be either north of the current unsafe Sage Street crossing or somewhere between this current unsafe crossing and the steep crossing in Temple’s small central business district,” he said. “Once this new grade-level crossing is constructed, the City and Norfolk Southern would close the two humpback crossings in our community.”
As for the truck traffic in downtown Temple, Johnson said, “The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is working with the City on an alternative. One idea is to have northbound trucks turn right onto that short one-block street adjacent to the church property (Carrollton Avenue), thus preventing big trucks from needing to navigate the sharp curve in Carrollton Street on the north side of the church. The other would be to have the northbound Highway 113 traffic turn east on U.S. 78 at City Hall and then turn left at the top of the hill adjacent to the Carroll County fire station. Traffic would follow the same route at Georgia 374 past Temple High School, and then cross the tracks at the current wide and level crossing.”
Johnson concluded with both the major water and sewer projects the city is working on.
Johnson said that after a report received by Turnipseed Engineering, the city identified six projects that would cost an estimated $4.5 million.
“The top priority project is installation of 5,000 linear feet of 10-inch water line on Sage Street from College Street to the high school campus,” he said.
Six major sewer projects were also identified in a similar report from Turnipseed Engineers that would total to a cost of $13 million.
“The top priority project is the Villa Rosa Pump Station,” Johnson said. “The City Council in its regular monthly meeting on May 1 is expected to make a decision to select the low bidder to upgrade this lift station, which is the largest such facility in the City’s sewer system.”
McDougal was the final mayor to speak and started off by reporting that Villa Rica is strong and is continuing to get stronger.
“By making plans for smart, future growth; by making careful hires and supporting our employees; and by taking careful steps in an uncertain economy, we have built a foundation to handle our current growing pains and meet our future challenges,” he said.
McDougal continued by discussing the economy of Villa Rica informing the Chamber of Commerce members that as of March the total cash position of Villa Rica stands at over $34 million.
“Still to come, we got word last year that Villa Rica is among seven cities in the state selected for the Georgia Initiative for Community Housing (GICH) program,” he said. “For the next three years, the city will have help in developing strategies for neighborhood revitalization, and to seek out affordable developments for elderly, disabled, and moderate-income households.”
McDougal moved on to construction to include the new FLEXTC headquarters as well as the Fuqua mixed-use development.
“Along with over 400 new places to live, the Fuqua plan will feature a 60,000 square foot grocery store, new retail shops and new restaurants that will improve our quality of life,” he said.
McDougal continued by discussing a new Tax Allocation District that would include the new developments and the road improvements that the new district would support. Two specific roads were mentioned which were Punkintown and Old Stone Road. McDougal also addressed Villa Rica’s relationship with the Carroll County School System to proactively work towards the needs of a growing community.
As for the Livability of Villa Rica, McDougal talked about the big events in Villa Rica to include the West Georgia Jazz Festival this weekend at The Mill, the Thomas Dorsey Birthplace Heritage Festival and the fireworks display that takes place on July 3.
“Our Parks and Rec department also make Villa Rica a fun and vibrant place to live, with the new splash pad that opened last year, as well as sports youth programs that entertained 1,776 kids in 2022,” he said. “And we have embarked on a Master Plan for our parks that will help us improve our programs and facilities.”
McDougal addressed the Public Safety of Villa Rica. McDougal gave a specific mention to Chief Michael Mansour being named the 2021-2022 Outstanding Police Chief of the Year.
“In 2022, police officers worked 1,241 accidents and issued 2,933 citations,” he said. “The department also made over 1,568 arrests, including suspects in two separate murder cases.”
McDougal concluded by discussing the challenges Villa Rica faces in 2023. The first being the city’s water supply.
“In 2022, we produced 440 million gallons of drinking water for our citizens — but we bought 262 million from Carroll and Douglas counties to cover our system’s total demand of 760 million gallons,” he said.
The second major challenge is the number of developers that Villa Rica has faced.
“We have seen renewed interest in our city from developers across the Metro region,” he said. “On the one hand, this is a benefit for our city, but it also is a challenge. We do not want — and will not accept — unmanaged, unplanned growth that hurts our ability to serve all areas of the community equally.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.