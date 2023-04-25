The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce hosted their Membership Breakfast Mayors Panel on Tuesday morning with Mayor Betty Cason of Carrollton, Mayor Michael Johnson of Temple, and Mayor Gil McDougal of Villa Rica speaking to the current state of their city.

Cason spoke first and opened by addressing that the city is financially sound at the moment. She spoke on the financial situation saying, “we provide lots of services to our citizens that are at a minimal rate or at no rate at all.” Cason credited the success to the citizens and the city’s departments.

