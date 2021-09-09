Editor’s Note: Last week, an incorrrect article was published in the Times-Georgian and the Villa Rican regarding a special meeting of the Carroll County Board of Commissioners. The numbers that were annotated in the article were not accurate nor was the account of the action taken by the BOC in its Tuesday special session. The Times-Georgian regrets the error. Following is an updated, accurate story regarding Monday night’s meeting.
Carroll County commissioners adopted a partial rollback millage rate Aug. 31 that represents a tax decrease for most residents.
The 7.639 millage rate was less than the 7.668 rate that the county had advertised prior to Tuesday’s meeting. District 2 Commissioner Clint Chance, however, asked the board to consider the partial rollback rate, which was unanimously approved by the commission.
Chance said that the amended rate would provide property owners, particularly those with a floating homestead exemption, with tax relief. But, due to the increased values of property in the county, there would still be enough revenue generated to provide the general fund with what it needs for the county’s fiscal budget.
The millage rate determines what amount of property tax a homeowner pays. The rate is multiplied the assessed taxable value of a person’s property to determine the tax rate.
The market value — which is determined by the county tax assessor’s office and not the commission — is determined by what a house might sell for on the open market. State law requires that a property be assessed at 40% of its fair market value. In other words, a home with a market value of $100,000 has an assessed tax value of $40,000.
The latest tax digest for the county, the combined value of all properties, shows an increased value in those properties. That means the county will realize higher revenues even with the reduced millage rate.
“I believe this rate, if we choose to adopt it, will allow us to watch out for our citizens by decreasing their tax bill for many of them that have the floating homestead exemption, said Chance before the vote. “But it also is going to allow us to take in some additional income. A lot of that will come from growth that we’ve seen in Carroll County. So to me, it’s the best of both worlds.”
The floating homestead exemption is one of several exemptions available to property owners that can reduce their tax bill, if the tax office approves their applications.
According to Chance, there are about 21,000 property owners who currently have improved homestead exemptions.
In place since 2003, the floating homestead freezes the value of a home at what it was when it was first purchased. For example, a house that was worth $100,000 in 2003 is still taxed at $40,000, even if its fair market value has risen to $250,000.
If the homeowner has made any additions to the property — such as a swimming pool or new addition — the taxable value of the house only increases by the amount of that improvement.
The millage rate is a prime component of the county’s budget, but not its only source of revenue. However, because it directly affects property tax payers — who are also voters — the setting of the millage can be politically sensitive.
Property tax revenues contribute to the general fund, which pays the salaries of county employees including sheriff’s deputies and fire fighters.
