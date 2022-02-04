Carrie Terry, 65, died on Jan. 26, 2022.
Celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery, 13109 GA-85 in Waverly Hall, Georgia. Viewing will be on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mt. Ephraim Baptist Church, 1202 West Marietta Street NW in Atlanta, Georgia.
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted
to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home. 770-836-0044.
