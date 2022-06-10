Attorney General Chris Carr is warning Georgians to be on the lookout for text message scams, including texts from unknown or unexpected senders with links requesting payment or sensitive information.
“Scammers will use any means to commit their crimes, including sending texts that initially appear to come from a trusted source, such as a government entity, law enforcement agency, bank or well-known retailer,”Carr said. “What may seem like an urgent or enticing message is often an attempt by a fraudster to infect your device or steal your money or personal information. Our goal is to ensure Georgians have the resources they need to protect themselves from fraudsters and thieves, and we stand ready to assist any consumer who thinks they may have fallen victim to a text message scam.”
The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division offers the following information to help Georgians identify and avoid common text message scams.
According to the press release, some common text message scams are driver’s license scams, government imposter scams, prizes and reward points, package deliveries and bank account suspended.
With driver’s license scams, victims receive a text message claiming to be from the Department of Driver Services informing them that their license has been temporarily suspended, per the release.
Victims are then asked to follow a fraudulent link to verify your driver’s license information.
“This is a scam,” the release said.
The Department of Driver Services never communicates with customers via text message unless the customer contacts them first, per the release. If there is an issue with someone’s driver’s license, the agency will contact customers in writing before taking any action.
Carr said, “Don’t be fooled by threatening text messages from the IRS, the Social Security Administration, law enforcement or other government agencies warning that you will be arrested or that your Social Security account will be suspended unless you click on a link and provide payment information immediately.”
When victims are confronted with a government imposter, Carr encourages them to ignore the message.
“If you are worried there might actually be some legitimacy to the claim, look up the actual number for the agency and call it directly,” the release said.
In reference to points and rewards scams, a scammer posing as a well-known company, such as Amazon, Walmart or AT&T, sends out a text message claiming that the individual has won a prize or that, if they are among the first 100 people to click on a link, they will win a prize, per the release.
If individuals click on the link, they will be prompted to enter their bank account information so the “prize money” can be directly deposited into it, per the release.
In a similar scenario, individuals receive a text message from a well-known store or online retailer claiming that they have reward points that will expire soon. Again, individuals are asked to click on a link that will prompt you to enter your financial and/or account information, per the release.
There are fraudulent text messages that claim there is a package waiting and prompts the individual to click on a link to confirm delivery, set delivery preferences or track the package, per the release.
“If you click on the link, you will be asked to enter your personal information or to provide payment information in order to complete the delivery,” the release said.
According to Carr, the best thing to do in this scenario is to refrain from replying to or clicking any links in the message. Instead, contact the shipper directly by looking up the actual customer service contact information for them.
For scams involving bank accounts suspension, individuals will receive a text warning them of fraudulent activity on their account, per the release.
“You are asked to click on a link or call a phone number that prompts you to provide your debit or credit card, account number and/or PIN,” the release said.
Again, Carr advises victims to not respond to the sender or click on the link. Instead, call the phone number for the financial institution that appears on the back of the credit or debit card or monthly statement, per the release.
Carr distributed some tips to avoid text message scam within the press release. For individuals to protect themselves, they should not click on links or reply to texts from unknown or unverified senders.
“It could download malware onto your phone that can infect your device, give the scammer access to all of your data, or lock your phone,” the release said.
In Carr’s press release he encourages individuals to make sure smart devices and security apps are updated to the latest version, contact the organization that the con artist is impersonating so that they are aware and can take appropriate action, report the message to your phone carrier by forwarding it to 7726 and block suspicious numbers and delete the associated text messages.
Scam texts can be reported to the Federal Communications Commission online or by calling (888) 225-5322.
