Attorney General Chris Carr announced Thursday that the state of Georgia has joined national settlements with CVS, Walgreens, Teva and Allergan to resolve allegations that the companies contributed to the opioid crisis.
According to a press release from Carr’s office, by simply joining the settlements, Georgia stands to receive more than $181 million in total base payments to help fund critical treatment, prevention, reduction and recovery services.
“No Georgia community is a stranger to the devastating effects of the opioid crisis, and we must do all we can to support those who are struggling,” Carr said. “Today’s announcement is another step forward in our ongoing efforts to combat this epidemic and address the widespread damage it has caused. Our top priority is to protect our fellow Georgians, and joining these settlements will ensure that our state receives much-needed resources to help expand critical treatment and recovery services.”
According to the release, the national settlements require CVS to pay $5 billion and Walgreens to pay $5.7 billion, for a total of $10.7 billion. CVS and Walgreens, along with Walmart in a settlement announced last month, have also agreed to court-ordered injunctive relief that requires the pharmacies to monitor, report, and share data about suspicious activity related to opioid prescriptions, per the release.
According to the release, Georgia officially joined the settlements with CVS and Walgreens on Dec. 21, 2022. By doing so, the state is positioned to receive a base payment of $50.1 million from CVS and $58.7 million from Walgreens. CVS and Walgreens were not defendants in Georgia’s ongoing litigation involving opioid distributors, instead, the companies approached the state with these settlement offers, which Georgia then accepted, per the release.
The national settlements require Teva to pay $4.25 billion and Allergan to pay $2.37 billion, for a total of $6.6 billion. Teva and Allergan have also agreed to strict limitations regarding the marketing, promotion, sale and distribution of opioids, per the release.
Georgia officially joined the settlements with Teva and Allergan on Dec. 19, 2022. By doing so, the state is positioned to receive a base payment of $44.9 million from Teva and $27.4 million from Allergan, per the release. Teva and Allergan were defendants in Georgia’s litigation involving opioid manufacturers.
Local governments have 90 days from the sign-on date to join the settlements with CVS, Walgreens, Teva and Allergan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.