Mrs. Carolyn Sue “Susie” Beynon, age 79, of Temple, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
The family will received friends Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. from J. Collins Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will be conducted Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. from the Chapel of J Collins Funeral Home with Dr. Kevin Williams and Rev. Jeff Powell officiating.
Interment will follow in West Georgia Memorial Park in Carrollton GA. with the men of the Willing Worker Life Group serving as Pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the mission group of First Baptist Church of Villa Rica, 1483 US-78 West, Villa Rica, GA 30180
