Mrs. Carolyn Morris George was known for her unwavering dedication and passion for education. She dedicated her career to selflessly serving others as a Parapro for the Carroll County Board of Education. She possessed an unwavering dedication to her work and made a significant impact on the lives of countless children she taught. Mrs. Carolyn’s patience and nurturing nature made her a cherished mentor to each student she encountered. Her legacy will forever be imprinted upon the minds and hearts of those whose lives she touched, and Mrs. Carolyn’s life was one that touched the lives of many. Her unfaltering strength, devoted faith, and unwavering love will forever be etched into the hearts of family, friends, and students alike. She leaves behind a legacy of compassion and kindness that will continue to inspire generations to come.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Mrs. Carolyn was defined by her loving and kind spirit. A devout Christian, she lived her life guided by faith and treated those around her with grace and compassion. Her gentle demeanor and genuine warmth inspired awe in everyone fortunate enough to have crossed paths with her.

