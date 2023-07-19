Mrs. Carolyn Morris George was known for her unwavering dedication and passion for education. She dedicated her career to selflessly serving others as a Parapro for the Carroll County Board of Education. She possessed an unwavering dedication to her work and made a significant impact on the lives of countless children she taught. Mrs. Carolyn’s patience and nurturing nature made her a cherished mentor to each student she encountered. Her legacy will forever be imprinted upon the minds and hearts of those whose lives she touched, and Mrs. Carolyn’s life was one that touched the lives of many. Her unfaltering strength, devoted faith, and unwavering love will forever be etched into the hearts of family, friends, and students alike. She leaves behind a legacy of compassion and kindness that will continue to inspire generations to come.
Beyond her professional accomplishments, Mrs. Carolyn was defined by her loving and kind spirit. A devout Christian, she lived her life guided by faith and treated those around her with grace and compassion. Her gentle demeanor and genuine warmth inspired awe in everyone fortunate enough to have crossed paths with her.
Family meant the world to Mrs. Carolyn, and she cherished every moment spent with them. She leaves behind a devoted husband of fifty seven years, John Henry George Jr., who stood by her side through thick and thin. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Carolyn is survived by their daughter and son-in-law, Tina and Rich Campbell of Temple, Georgia. Together, they created countless memories filled with love, laughter, and joy. Her sister Dale Morris and fiancé Al Dobbins from North Carolina, grandchildren: Kevin and Breanna Blackmon as well as Addisyn Campbell. They brought an immense joy into her life, two great-grandchildren, Logan “Beau” Blackmon and Brynnleigh Blackmon.
Visitation will be in the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica, Thursday, July 20, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., and again on Friday, July 21, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Graveside service will follow in the Christus Garden of Meadowbrook Memory Gardens, 1100 Hickory Level Road in Villa Rica, Georgia on Friday, July 21, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.
Messages of condolence may be sent to www.jones-wynn.com Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements. 770-459-3694
To plant a tree in memory of Carolyn George as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
