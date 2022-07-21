Carolyn Grizzard Martin passed away on July 13, 2022. She was born September 4, 1944 in Sylacauga, Alabama, the daughter of the late Walter Buren Grizzard and Iler Mae Grizzard.
She grew up in Bremen, Georgia and later moved to Atlanta as a young adult. She married and lived in Birmingham, Alabama where she had her two daughters. In September 1982, after moving back to Atlanta, she met and married Jim Martin. Carolyn was a successful realtor in Atlanta for many years. She and Jim retired to Hartwell, Ga in 2000 and lived on beautiful Lake Hartwell for 21 years. They were active members at Hartwell First United Methodist Church. During her time in Hartwell, Carolyn found joy in painting, gardening, dancing, and taking many sunset pictures on the lake. She was a gifted decorator and had an eye for creating beauty all around her. Carolyn assisted Jim in establishing the community garden that continues to flourish today. She loved her family, and she leaves behind many special memories.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Jim Martin. She is survived by her 4 children, Keri (Mark) Cochran, Kelly (Craig) Kirkland, Melissa Martin, Michael (Christina) Martin, eight grandchildren, and siblings Walter (Barbara) Grizzard, Bobby Grizzard, Sandra Alford, Gerry (Beverly) Grizzard, and Michael Grizzard.
A memorial service celebrating Mrs. Martin’s life will be held Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 2:00 at Hartwell First United Methodist Church, 200 East Howell Street, Hartwell, Georgia 30643. Dr. R. Allen Stewart will be officiating. A reception will follow the service in the Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 310 Wellesley Hills, Mass. 02481, https://curealz.org/giving/ways-to-donate/ or to Hartwell First United Methodist Church, 200 E. Howell Street, Hartwell Ga. 30643.
The Strickland Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements. On-line condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.
