Carolyn Grizzard Martin passed away on July 13, 2022. She was born September 4, 1944 in Sylacauga, Alabama, the daughter of the late Walter Buren Grizzard and Iler Mae Grizzard.

She grew up in Bremen, Georgia and later moved to Atlanta as a young adult. She married and lived in Birmingham, Alabama where she had her two daughters. In September 1982, after moving back to Atlanta, she met and married Jim Martin. Carolyn was a successful realtor in Atlanta for many years. She and Jim retired to Hartwell, Ga in 2000 and lived on beautiful Lake Hartwell for 21 years. They were active members at Hartwell First United Methodist Church. During her time in Hartwell, Carolyn found joy in painting, gardening, dancing, and taking many sunset pictures on the lake. She was a gifted decorator and had an eye for creating beauty all around her. Carolyn assisted Jim in establishing the community garden that continues to flourish today. She loved her family, and she leaves behind many special memories.

Trending Videos