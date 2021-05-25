Mrs. Carolyn “Jane” York, 86, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Saturday morning, May 22, 2021.
She was born December 29, 1934, in Carrollton, the daughter of the late Lloyd Adams and the late Fern Parrish Adams.
She was a 1954 graduate of Carrollton High School, and went on to graduate from Truett-McConnell Junior College. Her working career was spent in banking, and she retired from Bank of America as an assistant head teller.
She was a longtime, faithful member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, where she served in various positions. Her most favorite was working in the Children’s Sunday School department, where she taught for many years. She was a member of and past president of the Pathfinders Civitan Club. Most of all, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and a true friend to all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her devoted and loving husband, James “Ray” York.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Merrell and Eric Stagliano, of Carrollton, Laura & Rob Cleveland, of Villa Rica, Georgia; and four grandchildren, Clark Cleveland, Jace Cleveland, Andrew Stagliano, and Nathan Stagliano.
The family received friends at Martin and Hightwoer Heritage Chapel on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m..
Funeral services were conducted on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 10 a.m. from the chapel of Tabernacle Baptist Church with Dr. Stephen Allen officiating. The family received friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Music was rendered by Ms. Phyllis Head.
Interment followed in Carroll Memory Gardens. Members of Jane’s Sunday School class, co-workers from Bank of America, and friends from the Carrollton Club were honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Open Hands United Christian Ministry: P.O. Box 1818, Carrollton, Georgia 30112 or to Tabernacle Baptist Church, Envisioning Transformation: 150 Tabernacle Drive, Carrollton, Georgia 30117 or online at www.tabernacle.org
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
