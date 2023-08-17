Mother Carolyn Gates, 78, of Fairburn, died on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.
Celebration of
Mother Carolyn Gates, 78, of Fairburn, died on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.
Celebration of
Life services will be
held on Saturday,
Aug. 19, 2023 at
12 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road, Carrollton. Interment will follow at West GA Memorial Park.
Viewing will be Friday, Aug. 18,
2023 from 2-7 p.m.
at the funeral home.
Final arrangements entrusted to Willie
A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.
