Carolyn Fodor

Mrs. Carolyn New Fodor, 83, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.
Carolyn was born on May 24, 1938, in Carrollton, the daughter of the late Gardner P. New, Sr. and Margaret Strickland New.
She worked with her “second family” as Personal Line manager for Carroll Realty and Insurance and was a member of the First Baptist Church.
She loved her church, friends and especially her granddaughters and nephews. One of her favorite pieces of advice to her granddaughters was “Education is the key to freedom.”
Survivors include her daughter, Michelle Lane Alexander (Benjie), of Roopville, Georgia; granddaughters, Mave Lane Davis, Dr. Gwynne Lane Davis (Peter), Abbey Alexander Hughes (James); sister, Trudy New Beverly (Mike) of Carrollton; son-in-law, Dr. Thomas J. Davis (Terry); nephews, Jay (Brandy) and Luke (Liz) Beverly.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Andrea Lisa Lane; daughters, Dr. Rev. Melanie Ann Lane, Margaret Ellen Lane and a brother Gardner P. New, Jr..
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Funeral service will be on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church with Rev. Henry Tyson and Rev. Neil Awbrey officiating.
Interment will be in Carroll Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Benjie Alexander, Mike Beverly, Jay Beverly, Luke Beverly, James Hughes and Eddie Cole.
Memorial donations may be made to Tanner Hospice Care, P.O. Box 1136, Carrollton, GA 30112 or the First Baptist Church, 102 Dixie Street, Carrollton, GA 30117.
Messages of condolence may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton, Georgia has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.