Mrs. Carolyn Elaine Yancey, age 71, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away Friday, September 3, 2021.
Mrs. Yancey was born in Carroll County, Georgia on November 12, 1949, the daughter of the late Jewell William Reed and Lillie Davis Reed. She was retired customer service representative with Wal-Mart and a member of Mars Hill Baptist Church.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Michael Larry and Teresa Reed of Carrollton, Mark Randall and Sonda Reed of Buchanan; grandchildren, Ty Reed, Anna Reed, Seth Reed, Trey Reed and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carey T. Yancey; son, Jay Shannon Yancey; daughter, Tammy Elaine Yancey; brothers, Roy Reed, James Reed, William Reed and sister, Doris Norman.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 7 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Funeral service will be Wednesday, September 8 at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Almon Funeral Home.
Interment will be in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Greg Yancey, Scotty Yancey, Shawn Cater, Dwayne Wilson, John Wilson and Dale Wilson.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
