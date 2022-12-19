Carolyn Baxter Wallis

Mrs. Carolyn Baxter Wallis, age 78 of Carrollton, Georgia died Thursday, December 15, 2022.

Mrs. Wallis was born in Centre, Alabama on September 17, 1944 to the late Rev. Heyward Baxter, Sr. and Evelyn Tallent Baxter Tamplin. She was a 1962 graduate of Carrollton High School, received her Bachelors, Masters and Specialist degrees from what is now the University of West Georgia. Mrs. Wallis taught school for 31 years in the Carrollton City School system. She began her career as Librarian at Maple Street School, and later taught at College Street and Carrollton Elementary.

Trending Videos