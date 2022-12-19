Mrs. Carolyn Baxter Wallis, age 78 of Carrollton, Georgia died Thursday, December 15, 2022.
Mrs. Wallis was born in Centre, Alabama on September 17, 1944 to the late Rev. Heyward Baxter, Sr. and Evelyn Tallent Baxter Tamplin. She was a 1962 graduate of Carrollton High School, received her Bachelors, Masters and Specialist degrees from what is now the University of West Georgia. Mrs. Wallis taught school for 31 years in the Carrollton City School system. She began her career as Librarian at Maple Street School, and later taught at College Street and Carrollton Elementary.
She was a faithful member of Tabernacle Baptist Church where she had taught the Spanish Sunday School class. Mrs. Wallis had a heart of service, kindness, love, nurture for all mankind and animals.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Larry Wallis; sisters-in-law, Kathy Baxter and Nancy Parker (James); and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Heyward Baxter, Jr.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 from 12 noon until 2 p.m. Funeral service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Dr. Jimmy Gentry and Dr. Stephen Allen officiating.
Interment will be in Northview Cemetery, Cedartown, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church, Lottie Moon, 150 Tabernacle Dr., Carrollton, GA 30117 or charity of your choice.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
