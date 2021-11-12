Carolyn Barker, 73, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.

Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 348 Frashier Road in Carrollton. Interment will follow in the church yard cemetery.

Viewing will be

held on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, from 4 p.m.

to 6 p.m. at Willie

A. Watkins Funeral Home Douglasville Chapel.

MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL WHO ATTEND THESE EVENT.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel; 770-836-0044.

