Carolyn Barker, 73, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 348 Frashier Road in Carrollton. Interment will follow in the church yard cemetery.
Viewing will be
held on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, from 4 p.m.
to 6 p.m. at Willie
A. Watkins Funeral Home Douglasville Chapel.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL WHO ATTEND THESE EVENT.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel; 770-836-0044.
