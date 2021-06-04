Caroline “Maxine” Abercrombie, age 85 of Carrollton, passed away June 1, 2021.
She was born June 25, 1935, in Jake, Georgia, daughter of the late Walter L. Stone and the late Rosa Entrekin Stone. She retired from Bell South after having worked for many years as a telephone operator. She loved the Lord and enjoyed singing. One of her favorite tunes to sing was “Blue Sky”, by Willie Nelson.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by daughters, Frances Jill Abercrombie, and Cheryl Jan Abercrombie; and eight brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her children, Glynn (Carlin Rae Englehardt) Abercrombie, Bobby Abercrombie, and Steven Abercrombie; grandchildren, Jerry Glynn Abercrombie III, Jacob Matthew Abercrombie, Keith Thomas Englehardt, Chris Fields, Nicole Fields, Bobby Mitchell Fields; several great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be conducted Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Bryan officiating. Interment will follow in Union Campground Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from noon until the hour of service. Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
