Betty Carole Wardlaw, 73, of Bowdon, passed

away on Sunday,

May 15, 2022.

Mrs. Wardlaw

was born on Feb. 20, 1948, in Cartersville, to the late Henry Walter and Jennie McCollum.

She was raised in Cartersville and moved to Bowdon in 1980 and was a loving and faithful homemaker and

wife to her husband

of 54 years, Miles.

In addition to

her parents, she

was preceded in

death by an infant

son, Josh Randall Wardlaw.

Along with her husband, Miles Wardlaw, she is survived by her

sons, Ross Wardlaw, and Jay Wardlaw;

her grandchildren, Justin, Abbie, Zoie, Liam, Piper, Hank, Tyler, Jordan and Lexi; and her sister, Pat Raines.

The family will receive friends at Rainwater Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, from 4-7 p.m.

Owens Funeral Home in Catersville will host her funeral

at a later date.

Messages of condolence may

be sent to the

family at www.rain

waterfuneralhome.com.

Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Carole Wardlaw as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

