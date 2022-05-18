Betty Carole Wardlaw, 73, of Bowdon, passed
away on Sunday,
May 15, 2022.
Mrs. Wardlaw
was born on Feb. 20, 1948, in Cartersville, to the late Henry Walter and Jennie McCollum.
She was raised in Cartersville and moved to Bowdon in 1980 and was a loving and faithful homemaker and
wife to her husband
of 54 years, Miles.
In addition to
her parents, she
was preceded in
death by an infant
son, Josh Randall Wardlaw.
Along with her husband, Miles Wardlaw, she is survived by her
sons, Ross Wardlaw, and Jay Wardlaw;
her grandchildren, Justin, Abbie, Zoie, Liam, Piper, Hank, Tyler, Jordan and Lexi; and her sister, Pat Raines.
The family will receive friends at Rainwater Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, from 4-7 p.m.
Owens Funeral Home in Catersville will host her funeral
at a later date.
Messages of condolence may
be sent to the
family at www.rain
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
