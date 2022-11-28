Carole Morris, age 91, of Carrollton, passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at a local healthcare facility. She was born in Rockingham, North Carolina on February 10, 1931, daughter of the late Benjamin E. Morris and Bertha Shelley Morris. She retired from retail sales with Walmart and previously managed a Hallmark store, and was Baptist by faith.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by sisters, Frances Morris Wells, Katherine Norton; brothers, Hogue Morris and B.W. Morris.
Survivors include her children, Gail Ayers of Jonesboro, and Mark Ayers (Robin) of Rome; grandchildren, Cole Ayers (Ashlee), Jesset Ayers; great-grandchildren, Margot Ayers and Harrison Ayers; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be conducted Monday, November 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. from the Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Rev. Bob Lawrence officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends on Monday, November 28, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. until the funeral hour.
Flowers are accepted, but donations can be made to the charity or church of your choice in Carole’s memory.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
