Carole Morris, age 91, of Carrollton, passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at a local healthcare facility. She was born in Rockingham, North Carolina on February 10, 1931, daughter of the late Benjamin E. Morris and Bertha Shelley Morris. She retired from retail sales with Walmart and previously managed a Hallmark store, and was Baptist by faith.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by sisters, Frances Morris Wells, Katherine Norton; brothers, Hogue Morris and B.W. Morris.

