Mrs. Carol Turner Beckham, age 72 of Carrollton, passed away suddenly Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
Carol was born March 20, 1951 in Villa Rica, the daughter of the late Harry and Mary Nell Griffis Turner. She was a 1969 Graduate of Villa Rica High School and attended West Georgia College. Carol enjoyed a very successful career with AT&T where she worked for over 40 years, retiring as Vice President of Intellectual Property. After retiring she founded Beckham Intellectual Asset Management, LLC. Carol was First Vice Chairwoman of the Carroll County Democratic Party and a Board Member of the Carroll County League of Women Voters. She was also a member of the Villa Rica First United Methodist Church. Carol enjoyed swimming, walking and spending time on the beaches of St. Simons Island. She found pleasure in gardening and enjoyed growing flowers around her home. Carol enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves, the Atlanta Falcons, along with the Georgia Bulldogs and was a NASCAR fan. She loved animals and was compelled to take care of them all. She had many close friends that she held dear to her heart. She was passionate and she worked tirelessly for causes she felt were important.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.