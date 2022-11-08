Carol Lynn Wyatt Cole, 58, of Carrollton, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
She was born on Aug. 19, 1964, in Athens, Greece to the late Clifford Eugene Wyatt and the late Myrtle Helia Hicks Wyatt. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Toby Robert Cole; one sister, Nelda Durham; one brother, Kirby Scott Wyatt; niece, Karli Bryan; and nephew, Elija Swager.
Survivors include her daughter, Kristy Lynn Willis of Carrollton; son and partner, Derek Wade Willis and Donnell Atkinson of Carrollton; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Lori and Troy Swager; grandchildren, Ethan Chad Overstreet and Wyatt Deklyn Willis; nieces and nephews, Jeff Durham, Amanda Wilson, Matthew Bryan, Emili Bryan, and Cheyenne Swager; bestie, Melissa Wright and her partner and children, Shawn, Bradley and Alex; and many other relatives and friends.
In keeping with Carol's wishes she was cremated. The family will be hosting a memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation to be made in Carol's memory to the Alzheimer's Association.
"And he said unto me, My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness. Most gladly therefore will I rather glory in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me." — 2 Corinthians 12:9
Hutcheson's Memorial Chapel & Crematory of Buchanan is honored to serve the Cole family.
