Carole Cole

Carol Lynn Wyatt Cole, 58, of Carrollton, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

She was born on Aug. 19, 1964, in Athens, Greece to the late Clifford Eugene Wyatt and the late Myrtle Helia Hicks Wyatt. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Toby Robert Cole; one sister, Nelda Durham; one brother, Kirby Scott Wyatt; niece, Karli Bryan; and nephew, Elija Swager.

Trending Videos