Carol Gladney, age 89, of Whitesburg, Georgia, passed away on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. She was born Oct. 15, 1933, in Ritchie County, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Tracey Miller and the late Mabel Brissey Sprowls.
Carol worked as secretary for many years at Lockheed Georgia, Hardee’s Food Systems, and Lewis Advertising. She was a member of the Whitesburg Christian Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be truly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, Carol was welcomed into heaven by her husband of 48 years, Joseph Gladney, and her brother, Denny Miller.
Carol leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Steven Gladney, Jo Ellen Gladney, and Ron Gladney; grandchildren, Erin Blankenship, Rhonda Gladney, Stuart Gladney, James Gladney, Caroline Bedsole, Charles “Mac” McCord, and Mitchell McCord; great-grandchildren, Noah and Ruby Blankenship; nephew, Mark Miller; and niece, Carla White.
A funeral service will be conducted at the Chapel of Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., with Bro. Barry Shoemake officiating. Interment will follow at Carroll Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m..
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Whitesburg Christian Church or Agape Hospice.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
