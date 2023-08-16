Carol Gladney

Carol Gladney, age 89, of Whitesburg, Georgia, passed away on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. She was born Oct. 15, 1933, in Ritchie County, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Tracey Miller and the late Mabel Brissey Sprowls.

Carol worked as secretary for many years at Lockheed Georgia, Hardee’s Food Systems, and Lewis Advertising. She was a member of the Whitesburg Christian Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be truly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.