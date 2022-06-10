Carol Cleveland

Carol Smith Cleveland, 77, of Carrollton, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Mrs. Cleveland was born in Atlanta, on Dec. 28, 1944, the daughter of the late Randal Robert Smith and Marjorie Bloom Smith.
She graduated from Grady High School in Atlanta and earned her bachelor’s degree from West Georgia College, now the University of West Georgia. Mrs. Cleveland was a retired educator having taught in both the Carroll County School System and Carrollton City School System.
She was a faithful member of the Carrollton First United Methodist Church and Faith Explorers Sunday School class. Mrs. Cleveland was an enthusiastic sports fan and the biggest supporter of her husband, “Coach,” and her son, Rob, as she followed them for many years throughout their respective coaching careers.
Mrs. Cleveland was an avid bridge player, attaining the rank of life master in competitive tournament bridge. She was also a world traveler for many years, visiting most European countries, as well as Russia, China and Egypt with her lifelong friends by her side.
Mrs. Cleveland is survived by her husband, Coach Howard Cleveland; son and daughter-in-law, Rob and Laura Cleveland of Villa Rica; daughter and son-in-law, Josie and Jeff Verdi of Lilburn; grandchildren, Clark Cleveland, Jace Cleveland, Jordan Verdi, Mason Verdi; sisters, Diane Hornaday of Avon, Connecticut, Josie Crane, of Atlanta; and nieces and nephews, Jessica Self, Kellye Crane, Randal Hornaday and Kimberly Crane Hollingsworth.
The family will receive friends in the gathering room at Carrollton First United Methodist Church on Sunday, June 12, 2022, from 1-2:45 p.m.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. at Carrollton First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Larry Patton officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Faith Explorers Sunday School class.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lung Cancer Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601, or Carrollton First United Methodist Church for Open Hands, 206 Newnan St., Carrollton, Georgia 30117.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
