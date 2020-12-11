Carlton Harris

Mr. Carlton Ronald Harris, 63, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.
Mr. Harris was born in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Aug. 21, 1957, the son of Janice Wallis Harris and the late Ted C. Harris.
He had worked as a truck driver with Wiley Sanders Truck Line. Mr. Harris had a passion for fishing, hunting, farming and was an avid Georgia football fan.
Survivors include his mother, Janice Wallis Harris; daughters, Jessica Tyson (Zach), of Carrollton, Carly Harris (Adam), of LaGrange; son, Andrew Harris (Haleigh), of Carrollton; sisters, Landa Simmons (Cris), Sandra Delaney (Larry); grandchildren, Jacob, Emmaline, Madeline and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Saturday, Dec.12, from noon until 1 p.m. A memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. at the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Mr. Joel Eidson and Mr. Jack Clay giving eulogies.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the MS Foundation, National Headquarters, 6520 N. Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309-2132.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
