Carlos Johnson, 33, of Bremen, Georgia, died on Nov. 19, 2020.
Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, 715 Tallapoosa Street in Bremen. Viewing will be on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home.
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL ATTENDEES FOR EACH EVENT.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
