Mr. Carl Mannen Tanner, age 81 of Douglasville, Georgia died Thursday, July 1, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Atlanta West Pentecostal Church in Lithia Springs, Georgia, on Monday, July 5, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Monday, July 5, 2021, at 1 p.m. from Atlanta West Pentecostal Church with Pastor Darrell Johns officiating. Interment will follow at Sweetwater Memorial Park.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.
