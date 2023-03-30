Mr. Carl Neal Jr., age 44, of Villa Rica, GA died on March 27, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday April 1, 2023 at 12 p.m. at Greater Kingdom Seekers, 919 Maple St Carrollton, GA 30117, Bishop Eli Daniel, Pastor. Interment will follow at Mt Lowell Baptist Church Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday March 31, 2023 from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
