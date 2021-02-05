Carl Dean Lambert was born on April 9, 1940, to Steve and Era Lambert in New Berlin, Alabama. He died peacefully at home February 2, 2021.
He was preceded in death by parents, Henry Stephen Lambert and Era Etheridge Crawford Lambert; three brothers, Henry Stephen Lambert, Jr., Smedley Tillman Lambert, and William Buchanan Lambert; three sisters, Julia Lambert Reeder, Janie Lambert, and Fran Lambert Dawson
Survivors who remain to celebrate Mr. Lambert’s life are his wife of almost 62 years, Melba Annette Kittle Lambert; his daughter, Melanie Lambert (Rodney) Stapler; his son, David Carl Lambert; grandson, Stephen Carl (Brianna) Stapler; granddaughter, Monica Lambert (Kane) Collins; great-grandson, Connor Dean Collins; sister, Nell Lambert Cadenhead; brothers, Franklin MacArthur (Barbara) Lambert, and Neil Brown (Kathy) Lambert, and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.
Mr. Lambert finished high school and worked at Southwire 37 years as a mechanic in the Fleet Department. Upon retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his family, gardening, traveling with his wife and talking to anyone who came along.
He met the Southwire Breakfast Club on regular basis to catch up and keep up with his former coworkers. Carl came into this world, made the best of every situation, and left it a better place. I’m sure he heard, “Well done, my good and faithful servant,” when he stepped into Glory!
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at 2 p.m. from New Brooklyn Baptist Church with Dr. Billy Godwin, Rev. Adam Teal and Rev. Milford Ballenger officiating. Mr. Lambert will lie in state at the church, prior to the service, from noon until the funeral hour.
Interment will follow in the New Brooklyn Baptist Church Cemetery with following gentlemen serving as pallbearers, Stephen Stapler, Kane Collins, Rob Kittle, Kyle Norman, Jim Johnson and Dick Lambert.
Honorary Pallbearers include Joe & Frances Kierbow, Melissa Bennett, Frank & Belinda Cole, Kenneth & Joann Shadrix, Danny & Elaine Camp, Jeff & Tina Norman, Ruth Jordan, Larry & Judy Camp, Danny & Lucille Federer, Donald & Linda Baxter, Charles Smith, Hank Lambert, Randy & Ann Kittle, Dorothy Couch and the Southwire Breakfast Club.
In accordance with the family’s wishes and the COVID 19 guidelines, we ask that guests maintain a safe distance between themselves and those from other households. Masks will also be required for those who plan to attend the service.
The funeral will be streamed live on the funeral home Facebook page pending the internet signal strength at the Church. Should the internet signal be poor, the recording of the service will be later in the day.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online guestbook/tribute wall.
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
