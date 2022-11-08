Carl E. Parramore, 67, of Douglasville passed away on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Douglas Nursing and Rehab.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, from J. Collins Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m.

