Q. I saw a magical looking iridescent begonia at Lowe’s a while back, but I was too intimidated to buy it. Now I wish I had. Are the iridescent ones hard to care for?
A. “Magical” is indeed the word to describe those iridescent rex begonias. Begonias of any sort are not difficult to care for. It just takes a little bit of research to figure out what they like and why. Most begonias originate from subtropical climates, meaning they can make excellent houseplants, but outdoors they will usually not endure our colder winters. There is one tuberous type called the hardy begonia that I have in my yard year after year. It’s tolerant to more cold and is a prolific reseeder. These and hundreds of other varieties might appeal to you.
However, there is something special about those iridescent varieties, and it’s not only the beauty of their sparkly foliage. There is a scientific reason they have developed that sheen. In subtropical forests begonias grow in the shade of other tropical plants, collecting whatever light is left over on the forest floor. In 2016, a study by the University of Bristol determined that shade-loving begonias had developed that iridescent sheen because their chloroplasts had arranged themselves very uniformly within the leaf in a way that bounced light back and forth between them, like mirrors facing each other. Chloroplast are the microscopic part of the leaf that absorb light in order to turn it into energy. Light is made of different wavelengths, which is how our eyes distinguish colors, because each color has a different wavelength. Usually, a chloroplast contains chlorophyll, the part of the plant cell that absorbs blue and red wavelengths. Since leaves do not usually absorb green wavelengths, that color is bounced back off the leaf. So, when we look at a green leaf, it appears green because that is the wavelength being reflected off the surface and into our eyes. Wow, you might be thinking, this is more science than I signed up for in the newspaper! But, once understood, these explanations can help you better care for your plants in the future.
The point is begonias that are iridescent evolved a leaf structure to help them adapt to extreme shade. They have a leaf that maximizes light absorption. When I first researched them, I assumed this meant I could put them in the deep shade of my north-facing living room. So, when my first one died, I did a little research. It turns out the variety I had bought needed extra sun, because someone had cultivated a purple-colored begonia. I was so sure its iridescence was enough to satisfy its sun requirements. Weren’t its mirror-like chloroplasts bouncing light back and forth for maximum efficiency? Well, they were, but remember how green leaves use red and blue wavelengths for energy? Well, a purple and green leaf are those colors because even more light is being reflected off the surface, which means that leaf is not a very efficient absorber. Red or purple leaves need more sun, and that goes for all plant types. So that “magical” iridescent begonia might not want direct full sun, but the less green the leaf is, the brighter it wants its light. Look for a south or west facing window.
Once it’s in the right spot, the begonia will want to be watered deeply and then allowed to dry out on top. Do not let it dry out so much that the soil medium starts to pull away from the sides of the pot, but make sure it doesn’t sit constantly in its own water either. A soil that drains well will keep the roots from rotting.
For the best results, use an organic fertilizer, because they release nutrients slower than water-soluble types. Then combine that with the water soluble fertilizers occasionally, because they are the quick feeders. Add the organic types any time you need to repot the plant, and use the water soluble ones according to the directions for houseplants.
I hope this scientific explanation hasn’t ruined the magic of these beautiful begonias for you! I find them more fascinating when I understand how complex something as small as a leaf can be.
