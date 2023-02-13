CareTrack, a patient adherence solution, is proud to announce its innovative work on behalf of Ornish Lifestyle Medicine by Sharecare, the first and only Intensive Cardiac Rehabilitation (ICR) program scientifically proven in randomized controlled trials to often reverse the progression of coronary heart disease and many other chronic conditions, without drugs or surgery. Now available through a virtual delivery model, Ornish Lifestyle Medicine is reimbursed by Medicare and many commercial plans.

Developed by Dean Ornish, MD, Ornish Lifestyle Medicine by Sharecare is comprised of four key pillars – nutrition, fitness, stress management, and love and support – and provides each program cohort with a dedicated, certified team of clinical experts. By using lifestyle changes as less invasive and often more effective options than medication or surgical interventions alone, the Ornish program empowers individuals to improve their heart function.

