CareTrack Health is introducing five new additions to its “strong” management team, after its recent $2.5 investment from Hybrid Capital and additional growth. These experienced healthcare and technology industry professionals will help the company grow rapidly, onboard new healthcare practices and offer additional products and services, according to CareTrack spokeswoman.
“After a year of rapid expansion and growth within our organization, CareTrack is proud to welcome our new leadership team members that complement our current leaders whose combined strengths will take our solution to new heights,” CareTrack Co-founder and CEO Andrew Mills said. “This group of passionate and experienced professionals has the experience, connections and technical proficiency to help CareTrack grow exponentially.”
The additional CareTrack Health management team members include Director of Operations and Fundraising Gregory Swayne, Director of Sales and Marketing Brad Guest, Product Manager Katie Rielly, Director of Technology Operations Matthew Rosenhaft and Director of Human Resources Maria Goldsholl.
“Having worked in the healthcare industry for more than 30 years, I was blown away by Andrew Mills and the CareTrack team’s innovation and implementation,” Swayne said. “I can’t wait to see what the future holds for the CareTrack team and the impact we will make on the nation’s Medicare population and its medical staff.”
The CareTrack solution improves patient out-of-office adherence, maintains provider control of the care plan, reduces surprises for providers and raises the quality of care by increasing consistency of plan adherence and fully utilizing and providing greater staff support, according to the press release.
By implementing the CareTrack solution, medical practices can prevent hospitalizations, close patient adherence gaps, improve quality measures and drive more proactive health screenings and services adoption, the press release said.
"Our combined strengths will continue to grow our company and provide jobs and opportunities for the west Georgia community. I can't wait to see how this group of passionate professionals will help CareTrack continue to revolutionize the industry,” Mills said.
