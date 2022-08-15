CareTrack Health is introducing five new additions to its “strong” management team, after its recent $2.5 investment from Hybrid Capital and additional growth. These experienced healthcare and technology industry professionals will help the company grow rapidly, onboard new healthcare practices and offer additional products and services, according to CareTrack spokeswoman.

