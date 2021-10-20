A former caregiver was recently arrested by Carroll County Sheriff deputies after allegedly stealing $4,500 from her hospice patient.
Michelle Leigh Reddish, 52, was charged with three counts of financial transaction card fraud, and one count of exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults or elder persons.
According to deputies, Reddish was employed by Tranquil Home Care of Kennesaw, Georgia. The victim was one of her patients.
“Reddish did work for an independent contractor at the time, but to my understanding, [is] no longer is employed,” said Ashley Hulsey, county Communications Director.
Repeated attempts to contact Tranquil Home Care were unsuccessful.
According to a sheriff’s report, the brother of the 64-year-old victim filed the complaint after the victim told him that she had no money in her bank account.
Deputies then began an investigation, during which they learned that approximately $4,500 was missing from the victim’s account.
Deputies said that the alleged thefts occurred between February 2021 to September 2021.
The report says Investigator Tyler North worked with the family to uncover the fraudulent charges and to document where Reddish was spending the victim’s money.
According to deputies, Reddish had allegedly spent money on a variety of personal items, such as paying her car note, car insurance, utilities, cell phone bill, and more.
North took out warrants for Reddish’s arrest and she was arrested on Oct. 17. As of Wednesday, Reddish is out on bond.
