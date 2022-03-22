An elderly man crashed his vehicle into a Villa Rica hair salon Monday night.
At approximately 8:05 p.m., the Villa Rica Police Department was notified of an accident on West Montgomery Street.
When the responding officers arrived at the scene, they discovered that a vehicle driven by Frigyes Vandor, 81, of Villa Rica, had struck an ambulance that was transporting a patient and then drove the vehicle into the front of Blush Hair Studio.
The owner of the salon, Julia Sanders, received a phone call from the workers of the neighboring business, Once Upon A Boutique warehouse, after they felt “a big boom and a shake” and went out back to discover the vehicle inside the hair studio.
On the phone call, Sanders was told to “get down here now” after the discovery was made.
“I’m heartbroken, but I’m okay,” Sanders said.
Sanders has been a hairstylist for 11 years. She has been the styling at the Blush location for nearly three years.
There are four stylists employed with Blush who have decided they are currently taking a pause in services due to the incident.
“We’re devastated,” Sanders said. “I have two single moms that work in here. I mean this is our livelihood. All of us as a whole have put our blood, sweat and tears into this spot. We have made it what it is. It’s a pretty well known landmark in Villa Rica. We’re just devastated.”
A former stylist has extended an offer for them to come work with her temporarily when they can “get on their feet.”
Savannah White, a Blush stylist with 20 years of experience, has been working in the hair studio since it opened in April 2019.
“We are all devastated and shocked but also relieved that no one was injured and that no one was in the building at the time the accident occurred,” White said. “We will be temporarily setting up at Lola Salon in Villa Rica until we find a new space. I’ve worked at Blush since the salon opened three years ago this April. I’ve been a stylist for almost 20 years and I just never imagined anything like this would ever happen.”
A witness was delivering via Uber Eats when he saw the accident happen. After completing their delivery, they returned to the scene and gave the police a statement.
Vandor was transported to Tanner Hospital for his injuries sustained in the accident. He was treated released and was cited for driving with a suspended license, no insurance, and failure to maintain lane according to Villa Rica police.
“I want to thank everybody for their support, kind words, and offers to help,” Sanders said. “We have a great community. I’ve had other small business owners offer to donate their proceeds to their goods to us to try to help us rebuild. I’ve had many offers to help clean up the place. I’ve had a lot of understanding clients. We hope within a week to have some things kind of figured out and give a bit more answers to everybody. I’m thankful no one was hurt or seriously injured.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.