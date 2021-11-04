Two incidents in Carroll County this week involving moving vehicles left a 3-year-old boy dead, and an infant boy and his grandmother seriously injured.
On Tuesday, Bowdon police responded to an incident in which a 3-year-old was killed in what authorities called a tragic accident.
Police say the 3-year-old boy was accidentally struck by a vehicle in his driveway.
And on Wednesday, Carrollton police said a woman and infant in a stroller were seriously hurt after being struck by vehicles on Tom Reeves Drive.
In the Bowdon incident, authorities responded to a call at 12:22 p.m. Tuesday about accident involving a pedestrian.
Police say that when they arrived on scene, they talked with the mother, who at the time was very distraught.
The mother of the victim told officers that her husband, the father of the victim, had come home early from work to take a shower before his doctor’s appointment.
She also told officers that she asked her husband if he could buy some milk for their kids before going to his appointment.
And a short time later, the husband came back inside the house in a panic, holding their 3-year-old son, who was covered in blood and was “unresponsive and limp”, the mother told officers.
According to the report, everyone was removed from the home and the scene was secured and taped off. The scene was then turned over to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.
As of Thursday, authorities say no charges are pending.
"From all accounts, this appears to be a tragic accident, all parties are cooperating, and devastated by this horrific loss," according to a statement made by the Sheriff's Office.
A GoFundMe account "Support for the Morgan Family" has been created by Tara Chapman to support the family.
On Wednesday, at approximately 7:30 a.m., police say a woman, who was pushing a child in a stroller was struck by vehicles on Tom Reeves Drive in Carrollton.
Police say that the woman, later identified as the infant’s grandmother, was struck by a vehicle as she was attempting to cross the street.
When she was struck by the vehicle, the stroller, with the infant still inside, was propelled into a lane of oncoming traffic, then struck by a different moving vehicle.
“We believe she was in the center turn lane when the vehicle approached,” said Carrollton Police Investigator Chris Wright.
Wright added that he believes that pre-dawn darkness was a contributing factor to the incident. Dawn took place at 7:36 a.m. on Wednesday.
“I do not believe that speed was a factor at all,” said Wright.
Police say that both the woman and infant were taken by helicopter ambulance to an Atlanta-area hospital. And authorities told the Times-Georgian on Thursday, the woman and infant have serious but not life-threatening injuries.
“We don’t have anything officially from the medical facilities,” said a police official. “We only have what the family has shared with us.”
