The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce will hold its Monthly Membership Breakfast in Carrollton Thursday morning, and Seth Millican, executive director of the Georgia Transportation Alliance, will serve as the guest speaker.

The breakfast will be held at the Robert D.Tisinger Community Center/Carroll EMC, located at 155 GA 113 in Carrollton from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

Trending Videos