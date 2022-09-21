The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce will hold its Monthly Membership Breakfast in Carrollton Thursday morning, and Seth Millican, executive director of the Georgia Transportation Alliance, will serve as the guest speaker.
The breakfast will be held at the Robert D.Tisinger Community Center/Carroll EMC, located at 155 GA 113 in Carrollton from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning.
Millican's featured topic will be "Can't Wait for Freight," a program that raises awareness about the nearly 6 million tons of freight transported by various means throughout Georgia each week.
Also to be noted during his presentation, Millian will highlight the opportunities and challenges facing Georgia's transportation network in regard to this massive ongoing endeavor
SFLEXTC, the event sponsor, provides and constructs temporary facilities using tension fabric buildings and structural ocean containers. FlexTC serves industrial and government customers for planned events and unplanned contingencies.
For 20 years, the team at FlexTC has deployed from Metro Atlanta across the country and the world, logistically supporting customers with temporary warehousing, offices, emergency operations centers, border control facilities, jails, schools, and VIP hospitality suites.
In February 2020, John Keller and the team at Keller Management & Business Operations acquired the assets and goodwill of Proteus On-Demand, marking the launch of FLEXTC.
Keller and the FLEXTC team are active community members participating in school and community events and Chamber initiatives.
Tickets for Thursday's Chamber event are $25 for current members and $35 for future members and may be purchased online at www.carroll-ga.org.
