According to Tuesday’s primary election results, Carroll County had a voter turnout with 18,413 people voting, which is only 22.40% of the 82,192 registered voters casting a ballot.
There were 28 precinct locations set up for voters to come out to based on their address. Carroll County finished reporting the results of their election and last sent an update of vote count May 24 at 9:29 p.m.
In the race for County District 6 Commissioner, Danny Bailey won with 2,336 votes which is 60.07% of the 3,889 votes casted for District 6 Commissioner.
“I am very thankful for all the support I have had with my campaign. I want to give thanks to God (he is good all the time), my family and my friends. Without all of them and the other great supporters I had we would not have been able to do what we did. I had mentally prepared myself for a runoff since there was four of us and did not expect anything but that. But as the numbers started coming in, I began to see where we might have a chance to win it outright and thankfully we did. It was by far one of the most humbling experiences I have ever been a part of. I had some folks that really worked their tails off over the last couple months and it showed last night,” Bailey said.
Running for District 6 commissioner was Bailey’s first political race.
“Since this was my first time running there were a lot of unknowns on what to do and how to do it. But as things started coming together, you start to feel what is working for you. For me, it kept going back to taking it one door at a time. That part was very rewarding to me, so I guess that’s why I felt like that is what I needed to do. But it was also a little stressful at times because you just don’t cover a lot of ground that way regardless of how hard you work. Overall, we tried to use multiple ways to reach as many people as we could but just being real and genuine with people was number one for me,” Bailey said.
Debbie Miles Neal came in second place with 759 votes which is 19.52%.
“The voters in District 6 have spoken and spoken loudly. They were looking to elect someone totally different from the person I am! I wish Mr. Bailey all the best as he takes over the job of District 6 Commissioner next January,” Neal said. “I appreciate those of you that were passionate supporters and spoke of your love for this district to have it represented well. I also will never forget your grace and kindness during the past three months of you opening your doors to total strangers. I will also forever cherish this entire experience (with the exception of the dog bite). I have learned a lot about the people that make up our communities in District 6. I have also learned an enormous life lesson about the leadership in District 6 municipalities.”
Shortly after the candidates for the Board of Commissioners qualified, Neal was publicly supported by current District 6 Commissioner George Chambers whose term is set to end Dec. 31, 2022.
“I would like to thank George Chambers for all his years of service to our district as well as our county. I truly believe when he vacates his seat in December his presence and his knowledge will be sorely missed. A special thank you to Nikki Brown Bishop for your never say never attitude every single day during this journey,” Neal said.
Neal has decided that she will not run again in the future for District 6 commissioner.
“I appreciate the willingness of all candidates to put themselves out there for any office for public scrutiny. I always have but more so now than ever. It takes courage and hard work to do this and I applaud the ones that do. I do not feel that I am representative of the majority of the constituents in District 6. The results of last night’s election spoke volumes to this. I’m thankful, with the trajectory that my opponent’s campaign was taking that I’m not involved in a runoff. At this time, I have no plans to run again. I appreciate the voters that did turn out to vote for their candidate, whomever they were, because that is our right as Americans and our ancestors fought hard for that right,” Neal said.
Kenneth Huddleston had 443 votes which is 11.39% and Vicki Johnson Anderson had 351 votes which is 9.03%.
“Congratulations to Danny Bailey. If I can ever be of assistance, I will be glad to help,” Anderson said.
Only 29.14% of the 13,744 people registered to vote in District 6 cast a ballot which is 4,005 people.
“I believe we live in the most incredible county in this state and my fondness for it will only continue to grow. This experience only helped me to see how strikingly beautiful District 6 truly is,” Neal said. “Again, I appreciate everyone’s kindness, hospitality and grace over the past few months. We are all so fortunate to live in such an incredible community.”
Carroll County District 4 incumbent Steve Fuller defeated running mate Will Godbee. Fuller had 64.89% of the votes with 2,325 people voting in his favor. Godbee had 35.11% of the votes with 1,258 people voting in his favor.
“I enjoyed participating in the race. I learned many different things throughout this experience. I thoroughly enjoyed meeting and listening to the concerns of the citizens. I have a passion to serve the citizens and although I didn’t win I will continue to be active within our community. I am proud of the job that I did. I believe people seen my age and did not think I had enough experience. In four years I will have a law degree and will be more invested within our community and the citizens will be able to see my qualifications,” Godbee said.
Godbee plans to run for the District 4 seat again in four years.
“When running a campaign for the first time there are a lot of things that most people wouldn’t know. I was lucky to have my grandfather and my dad, who have both ran campaigns, helping me. I have learned a lot about Carroll County and District 4 and it has been an eye opening experience. The citizens of District 4 were very kind and encouraging and I believe that they will see in 4 years that I am ready to serve,” Godbee said.
In District 4, only 28.34% of the 13,206 registered voters cast a ballot which is 3,742 people.
Fuller will continue to serve until Dec. 31, 2027.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.