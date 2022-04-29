Candidates running for open seats on the Carrollton County Board of Commissioners briefly aired their views at a candidates forum sponsored by the Carroll County Democratic Party at a Carrollton restaurant on Thursday night.
Incumbent District 4 Commissioner Steve Fuller was in attendance, but challenger William Godbee was not.
District 6 candidates Vicki Johnson Anderson, Kenneth Huddleston and Debbie Miles Neal were present, but Danny Bailey was not able to attend. George Chambers, who will continue to represent District 6 through the end of the county’s fiscal year on June 30, chose not to seek reelection.
Clint Chance is running unopposed for another four-year term as District 2 Commissioner.
County Commissioners whose terms do not expire this year include Montrell McClendon of District 1 and Tommy Lee of District 3.
At Thursday night’s forum, each candidate was allotted a brief amount of time to voice their views on their candidacy. A common theme espoused was a desire to not only the residents of their district, but citizens throughout the county.
Debbie Miles Neal led off the approximate one-hour of comments by three of the four candidates who attended.
Entering her first foray into politics and seeking public office, the long time local business owner said she would like the voters to be informed and involved.
“I want to connect with the citizens and be their voice,” Neal said, “and I want people to be able to call me for help, as well as hear their thoughts and suggestions. “
“I’m so involved in the community and am a small business owner, so I feel like I have a skill set to bring the board,” she stated.
Neal emphasized that she has no hidden agendas.
“I’m just me,” she said, “and I have a desire to make things better for everybody.”
A 22-year resident of Carroll County, Vicky Johnson Anderson previously served on the board of commissioners for 12 years as the District 2 representative when she lived in the Fairfield community and was vice chairman for a period of time before retiring in 2018. She currently lives in the Spence Road-Hog Liver Road area and serves on the county’s mental health advisory board.
The longtime resident of Carroll County and registered nurse said that she believes that supporting public safety is government’s number one responsibility, noting specifically that providing experienced, top quality first responder personnel is vital to the continued safety and prosperity of the county.
“Because of my previous service on the Board of Commissioners and my work as a nurse, I believe that I am a known entity,” she noted.
District 6 is the county’s largest district by geographic area, Anderson said, and that she believes the needs of residents of the top end of the district are somewhat different than those in the southern end.
Incumbent District 4 Commissioner Steve Fuller led off his comments by saying when he was initially asked to run for the seat that was being vacated by Michelle Morgan who was running for Commission Chairman, his said his first reaction was that he was “a little old to get into politics,” but after talking with several friends, he eventually decided to run and was elected.
“We’ve been talking about building a county administration building for years and today we got the drawings,” Fuller said, “and we’re going to be making a decision on that soon. That’s one reason I decided to run again. We got this ball rolling the last three of four years, and now we are here. I kinda want to see this project through.”
When asked by an attendee at the forum if a location for the new administration building had been identified, the Clem community resident explained that although some properties were being considered he could not answer the question at this time since the subject is covered in executive sessions which excludes public overview.
“Also, I also would like to see the fifth floor of the courthouse where the judges are finished,” the 69-year old retired teacher and coach from the County County Schools and current owner of a grape vineyard added, “because right now it’s just a store building.”
A lifelong resident of Carroll County who grew up in the Sardis Community where he worked in his father’s “mom and pop store,” Kenneth Huddleston served as a policeman in Bowdon in 1970 and 1971 and also for 10 years with the Carrollton Police Department.
This is is first venture into politics, he noted.
“I think the world of George Chambers, but he has not been a commissioner for our end of the county,” Huddleston said of the current District 6 Commissioner.
“You can call him, and he wouldn’t answer you, so I decided I want to be a commissioner for the whole county. I will be available, and if you want to talk to me I will answer and talk to you. My phone number is on my sign boards and my cards,” he said.
“I might not tell you what you want to hear, but I will talk to you, and I will do everything I can for the people of District 6,” Huddleston added.
The General Primary is scheduled for Tuesday, May 24. The final day to register to vote was this past Monday, April 25.
In addition to three Carroll County Commission district posts being on the ballot, also up for election will be three Carroll County Schools Board of Education seats. District 5 has three candidates, Bill Kecskes, Tom Sizemore, and Curtis Stepps, who are competing to fill the post held for many years by the retiring Donald Nixon.
District 2’s Sandra Morris and Bryant Turner of District 7 are running unopposed.
